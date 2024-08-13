WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye Unveils Plan for 'Steel Dome' Air Defence System To Enhance National Security
When it comes to defence products, Turkiye has transformed itself from client to competitor over the past 20 years. While its imports decreased significantly, it became a major arms exporter, setting a record high of 5.5 billion dollars in 2023. So far, Turkish defence companies have produced drones, tanks and helicopters among other gear, but a much more ambitious project is now in sight. The country announced plans to build an indigenous missile defence system called the Steel Dome. The project will be a joint effort led by Turkish defence giant Aselsan, which aims to integrate multiple layers of domestic air defence systems, sensors, and weapons. The unified network structure will feature four layers as a way to provide a shield across large swaths of land to protect the Turkish airspace. It is part of a greater effort to enhance Turkiye s defence against terrorism and other evolving threats in the region and beyond. The country also increasingly enjoys the export of its defence products to dozens of countries in Asia, Africa and Europe. As a result, Turkish defence firms are shaking up rankings among the world s top 100, with the Defense News magazine featuring five of them on its recently published list. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Merve Seren Yesiltas Associate Professor at Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University Zoltan Egeresi Research Fellow at John Lukacs lnstitute for Strategy and Politics
ST THUMBNAIL DEFENCE / TRT World
August 13, 2024
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us