Türkiye Unveils Plan for 'Steel Dome' Air Defence System To Enhance National Security

When it comes to defence products, Turkiye has transformed itself from client to competitor over the past 20 years. While its imports decreased significantly, it became a major arms exporter, setting a record high of 5.5 billion dollars in 2023. So far, Turkish defence companies have produced drones, tanks and helicopters among other gear, but a much more ambitious project is now in sight. The country announced plans to build an indigenous missile defence system called the Steel Dome. The project will be a joint effort led by Turkish defence giant Aselsan, which aims to integrate multiple layers of domestic air defence systems, sensors, and weapons. The unified network structure will feature four layers as a way to provide a shield across large swaths of land to protect the Turkish airspace. It is part of a greater effort to enhance Turkiye s defence against terrorism and other evolving threats in the region and beyond. The country also increasingly enjoys the export of its defence products to dozens of countries in Asia, Africa and Europe. As a result, Turkish defence firms are shaking up rankings among the world s top 100, with the Defense News magazine featuring five of them on its recently published list. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Merve Seren Yesiltas Associate Professor at Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University Zoltan Egeresi Research Fellow at John Lukacs lnstitute for Strategy and Politics