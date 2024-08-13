Türkiye Hosts Ethiopia-Somalia Talks Over Somaliland Port Deal Dispute

As a country with close ties to Ethiopia and Somalia, Turkiye is determined to help the two nations find common ground over their issues. Relations between the Horn of Africa rivals have been tense ever since Addis Ababa made an accord with the breakaway region of Somaliland in January. While Somalia feels threatened by the deal that will allow Ethiopia to have access to the sea, the two sides have been meeting for talks mediated by Turkiye. The latest round took place in Ankara more than a month after the first meeting, and was coordinated by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. A Turkish delegation carried out shuttle diplomacy, as it negotiated between the sides in separate meetings over two days. The East African neighbours are at odds over a port deal landlocked Ethiopia made with Somaliland. The deal would allow it to lease 20 kilometers of its coastline to Addis Ababa for 50 years, in exchange for recognition of its independence. Mogadishu said it would defend itself if the deal was sealed. While Ankara enjoys close economic, diplomatic and military friendships with Somalia and Ethiopia, could its efforts help ease tensions between the sides? Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Elem Eyrice Tepeciklioglu Associate Professor at Ankara Social Sciences University Federico Donelli Assistant Professor at University of Trieste