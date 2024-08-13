WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye Hosts Ethiopia-Somalia Talks Over Somaliland Port Deal Dispute
As a country with close ties to Ethiopia and Somalia, Turkiye is determined to help the two nations find common ground over their issues. Relations between the Horn of Africa rivals have been tense ever since Addis Ababa made an accord with the breakaway region of Somaliland in January. While Somalia feels threatened by the deal that will allow Ethiopia to have access to the sea, the two sides have been meeting for talks mediated by Turkiye. The latest round took place in Ankara more than a month after the first meeting, and was coordinated by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. A Turkish delegation carried out shuttle diplomacy, as it negotiated between the sides in separate meetings over two days. The East African neighbours are at odds over a port deal landlocked Ethiopia made with Somaliland. The deal would allow it to lease 20 kilometers of its coastline to Addis Ababa for 50 years, in exchange for recognition of its independence. Mogadishu said it would defend itself if the deal was sealed. While Ankara enjoys close economic, diplomatic and military friendships with Somalia and Ethiopia, could its efforts help ease tensions between the sides? Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Elem Eyrice Tepeciklioglu Associate Professor at Ankara Social Sciences University Federico Donelli Assistant Professor at University of Trieste
ST THUMBNAIL ETHIOPIA / TRT World
August 13, 2024
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us