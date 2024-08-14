August 14, 2024
US: Lowering Middle East tensions starts with Gaza deal
While Iran has rejected Western pleas not to launch a retaliatory strike against Israel, that hasn't stopped high-level US diplomats from streaming into the region ahead of scheduled ceasefire talks on Thursday. The US has also moved more military hardware to the Middle East and approved a larger-than-ever weapons sale to Israel. Craig Boswell reports from Washington.
