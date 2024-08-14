WORLD
Inside Türkiye's Türksat 6A Launch
On this episode of NexTech we witness the historic launch of Türkiye's first domestically produced communication satellite, Türksat 6A, as it embarks on a groundbreaking mission to enhance global telecommunications and bolster national security. Join us at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, where we delve into the decade-long journey leading to this monumental achievement. Discover how more than 80% of the satellite was made in Türkiye, symbolizing the nation's leap toward self-reliance in space technology. From the meticulous assembly in Ankara to the thrilling countdown in Florida, we explore every pivotal moment of Türksat 6A’s journey into orbit.
Nexttech thumbnail / TRT World
August 14, 2024
