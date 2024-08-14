WORLD
Serbia’s Lithium Dilemma: Economic Boom or Environmental Catastrophe?
Serbians are rallying in large numbers, demanding their government cancel plans for a major lithium mine in the western Jadar region. They fear the project by Australian-British mining company Rio Tinto will pollute the land and water. The EU-backed deal would secure crucial lithium supplies for electric car batteries, reducing reliance on China. Local media reported that around 40,000 people joined one of Belgrade’s largest protests in years, chanting “You will not dig,” “No to mine,” and “Stop Rio Tinto.” Two leading activists were detained, prompting a government crisis meeting. This is the second time protesters have pressured the government that revoked a deal two years ago, and many vow not to give up. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
August 14, 2024
