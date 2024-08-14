CLIMATE
Wildfire near Athens burned area almost twice the size of Manhattan
The wildfire follows successive heat waves across southern Europe and low levels of rainfall this year.
A firefighter tries to extinguish the flames at a business during a fire in northern Athens. / Photo: AP
August 14, 2024

A European Union satellite mapping agency says 104 square kilometres (40 sq. miles) of land was burned northeast of Athens this week during a deadly wildfire that gutted dozens of homes and prompted multiple countries to send assistance.

The Copernicus Emergency Management Service announced the damage estimate Wednesday, a day after the wildfire was contained in a massive effort that ended on the outskirts of the capital.

A factory worker was killed in the fire that swept through mountainous areas southward, covering an area almost twice the size of Manhattan and blanketing the Greek capital with a thick cloud of smoke.

Nine countries, including neighbour Türkiye, sent assistance to Greece to boost ground crews and water-dropping planes and helicopters operating outside Athens.

The wildfire follows successive heat waves across southern Europe and low levels of rainfall this year.

According to an updated estimate by the National Observatory of Athens, over the past eight years 450 square kilometres (174 square miles) of forest have been burned in the Attica region that includes Athens.

That amounts to 37 percent of the region's total forested area.

SOURCE:AP
