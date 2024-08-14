TÜRKİYE
August 14, 2024

The structure of the UN Security Council, which is currently far from fulfilling its duty to ensure global peace and security, "must be radically changed," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"Before wars engulf our world even further, before more people and societies suffer, and before more innocent blood is shed, the structure of the UN Security Council, which is currently far from fulfilling its duty to ensure global peace and security, must be radically changed. This is the expectation of humanity from us," Erdogan said on X on Wednesday.

Reflecting on Türkiye’s stance, Erdogan reiterated, "We will continue to say, 'The world is bigger than five,' and act with the understanding that 'A fairer world is possible.'”

Erdogan assured that Türkiye will remain alongside all friends who genuinely strive for a fair international system and a UNSC that reflects the realities of today's world.

Lack of permanent representation

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres also emphasised the importance of Africa's role in global peace and security on Wednesday, stating that the lack of permanent representation in the UN Security Council (UNSC) is "unacceptable."

Stressing the urgent need for a reform that includes Africa in the Council's representation, Guterres said on X, "The Security Council was designed by the victors of World War II. The world has changed but the composition of the Council has not kept pace."

"We can't accept that there is no permanent member representing Africa - a continent of well over a billion people. African voices, insights & participation must be brought to bear across the Council’s deliberations & actions."

Erdogan emphasised the importance of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres openly and sincerely expressing his views on reforming the UNSC in a manner that is just and aligned with current global conditions.

The Turkish President also added that the African continent and all African nations should be given the opportunity to contribute to this fair system.

