WORLD
1 MIN READ
Thai court removes PM Srettha Thavisin from office
A top Thai court has dismissed Prime Minister Sitaa Tawi-sin from office. It ruled against him in an ethics case that throws the kingdom into fresh political turmoil. The judges ruled 5 to 4 that Srettha breached regulations by appointing a lawyer with a criminal conviction to his cabinet. While Thailand’s Lower house of parliament will meet on Friday to choose a new prime minister, the political future for Thailand is uncertain. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has this report.
Thai PM Dismissed by Court / Others
August 14, 2024
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us