August 15, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Bereaved Palestinian father: ‘I had not yet celebrated them’
Palestinian father, Mohammed Abu al-Qumsan, tells TRT the tragic story of his fateful trip to obtain his newborn twins’ birth certificates, which ended with him receiving their death certificates instead.
