August 15, 2024
At least 40 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza
Israeli strikes across Gaza have killed more than 40 Palestinians since Wednesday pushing the total death toll to nearly 40-thousand. The tens of thousands of displaced Gazans sheltering in Khan Younis and Rafah have been bearing the brunt of the Israeli attacks. And all of this takes place on the eve of renewed talks aimed at reaching a ceasefire. Merve Aslan reports.
