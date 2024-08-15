TÜRKİYE
Türkiye continues resolute fight against terrorism
"Going back from this point is absolutely out of the question," says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The term "neutralise" refers to terrorists who have either surrendered, been killed, or captured. / Photo: AA
August 15, 2024

Türkiye is steadfastly continuing dual efforts to bolster border security and combat terrorism, the Defence Ministry reported in its weekly press briefing.

"With our unwavering and resolute strategy to eradicate terrorism at its source, including in northern Iraq and Syria, 73 terrorists have been neutralised in the past week," ministry spokesperson Zeki Akturk said on Thursday.

Akturk also noted that since the beginning of 2024, a total of 1,725 terrorists have been neutralised—845 in Iraq and 880 in Syria.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU, has killed over 40,000 people, including women and children, in the past four decades.

PKK terrorist surrenders

Akturk further highlighted that 529 individuals attempting illegal border crossings were captured in the past week.

Additionally, 1,383 individuals were prevented from crossing, including 11 members of terrorist organisations.

Since January 1, 2024, authorities have captured 8,336 individuals attempting illegal crossings and prevented 69,331 from crossing.

Notably, one PKK terrorist from northern Iraq surrendered to Türkiye’s border post in Habur last week.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
