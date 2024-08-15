UK woman jailed for violent Facebook posts

A 53-year-old British woman has been sentenced to 15 months in jail for a post she made on Facebook which said “blow the mosque up with adults in it.” The sentencing comes as UK courts continue to hear a series of cases related to far-right riots at the start of August. There’s been criticism of social media companies and X owner Elon Musk in particular over their role in the unrest. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has more.