Türkiye and Iraq sign MoU on military and security cooperation

Türkiye and Iraq have signed a new agreement on military and security cooperation and the fight against terrorism, after top Iraqi officials met their Turkish counterparts in Ankara. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has called the agreement “historical”. It will allow the two neighbours to fight against the PKK terror group through a joint coordination centre in Baghdad. Asli Atbas has the details from Ankara.