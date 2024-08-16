Germany says Ukrainians blew up Nord Stream pipelines

According to multiple reports, Germany has issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian diver in connection to the 2022 attack on the Nord Stream pipelines. The explosions destroyed three out of four of the pipelines, largely cutting Russian gas off from its lucrative European market. The mysterious blasts marked a drastic escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and created an international frenzy, with global powers Russia and the US accusing each other of sabotage. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly denied that his country was behind the sabotage. However, according to the Wall Street Journal, high ranking Ukrainian officials approved the sabotage of the Russia-Europe Nord Stream gas pipeline in 2022, despite the CIA asking President Zelenskyy to stop the operation.