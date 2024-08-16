WORLD
1 MIN READ
Germany says Ukrainians blew up Nord Stream pipelines
According to multiple reports, Germany has issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian diver in connection to the 2022 attack on the Nord Stream pipelines. The explosions destroyed three out of four of the pipelines, largely cutting Russian gas off from its lucrative European market. The mysterious blasts marked a drastic escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and created an international frenzy, with global powers Russia and the US accusing each other of sabotage. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly denied that his country was behind the sabotage. However, according to the Wall Street Journal, high ranking Ukrainian officials approved the sabotage of the Russia-Europe Nord Stream gas pipeline in 2022, despite the CIA asking President Zelenskyy to stop the operation.
Germany says Ukrainians blew up Nord Stream pipelines / Others
August 16, 2024
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us