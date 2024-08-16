WORLD
2 MIN READ
What Makes the UK a Top Destination for Turkish Exports?
Despite geopolitical tensions that continue to shape international trade, the latest figures show trends turned positive in the first quarter of this year. And, Turkiye is one of the countries enjoying an increase in its exports, marking an almost four percent growth in the same period. This promising surge also highlights the growing economic ties between Ankara and London. The UK s total import of Turkish goods exceeded 1.2 billion dollars in July, which has increased way over 300 million dollars compared to the same period last year. While automotive became the highest-performing sector, Istanbul was the country s top exporting city to the United Kingdom contributing nearly 500 million dollars. Germany is the second largest destination buying Turkish products, with other major markets including the UAE and the US, says the Turkiye Exporters Assembly. Other data shows Turkish exports to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation countries have skyrocketed 85 percent in the past five years. With these growing figures, could Turkiye cement its position as a key player in the global trade landscape? Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Maurizio Zanardi Professor at University of Sussex Guido Cozzi Professor of Macroeconomics at St Gallen University
August 16, 2024
