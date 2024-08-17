WORLD
2 MIN READ
DRC village in shock as 'ADF militants' kill 16 and abduct 20
Allied Democratic Forces staged series of attacks on locals, some while working on their farmlands, between Wednesday and Friday in Ituri province's Mambasa territory, a local civil society group claims.
DRC village in shock as 'ADF militants' kill 16 and abduct 20
DRC military has been battling some 120 rebel groups in the eastern provinces / File Photo: Reuters / Others
August 17, 2024

At least 16 villagers have been killed and 20 others abducted in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) during attacks by militants of Allied Democratic Forces or ADF, a local civil society group said.

The assailants staged a series of attacks on locals, some while working on their farmlands, between Wednesday and Friday in Ituri province's Mambasa territory, said John Vulverio, coordinator of the New Civil Society of Congo on Friday.

“The (death) toll remains provisional, as the fate of 20 others kidnapped remains unknown,” he said.

Among those kidnapped in the attacks were the mother and sister of Gilbert Sivamwenda, a local government official, local media quoted the legislator as saying.

Dozens of villages across DRC are besieged by armed groups made up of either local rebels fighting for power and valuable mineral resources or militants with extremist ideologies.

The ADF have carried out growing attacks in the region and sometimes across the border with neighboring Uganda where it was originally formed.

The violence across the central African nation has resulted in one of the world's biggest humanitarian crises, with more than seven million people displaced, many beyond the reach of aid.

The 15,000-member UN peacekeeping mission in DRC that helped in the fight against rebels for more than two decades was asked by the Kinshasa government to leave over its failure to end the conflict.

The withdrawal is to be completed by the end of 2024.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us