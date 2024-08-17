CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Racism hidden in 19th-century American painting
A 19th-century American painting which was later attributed to the artist Jacques Amans has been holding a secret beneath the barely recognisable shadowy imprint on its right side. The imprint is actually an overpaint used to cover up a fourth figure: Belizaire, an enslaved Black teenager. Who was Belizaire and why was he painted out? It took more than 100 years to restore the painting and reclaim Belizaire's place in it. The discovery of its original version tells a striking story of deeply entrenched racism in the United States as well as its manifestations in Western art and institutions. #racism #art
Racism hidden in 19th-century American painting / Others
August 17, 2024
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us