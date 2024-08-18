WORLD
Australian PM rejects opposition's call to ban Palestinian migrants
Albanese criticised the opposition proposal as fear-mongering and divisive, stating that it undermines social cohesion and distracts from important issues.
Dutton's comments have invited criticism from Labor, the Greens, some crossbenchers, and Palestinian groups. / Photo: Reuters Archive
August 18, 2024

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese once again has rejected the opposition's call to ban Palestinians fleeing Gaza from entering Australia, saying it aims to "whip up fear".

Opposition leader Peter Dutton had called for a stop to migration from the besieged Palestinian coastal enclave, contending the arrival of people from a war zone to Australia was “putting national security at risk.”

Albanese, who has already criticised Dutton for his calls, said the rhetoric from the coalition is causing community division at a time when security heads were calling for "social cohesion," local broadcaster SBS News reported.

"What does Peter Dutton do? He doesn't talk about issues of concern to Australians, what he does is try and whip up fear," Albanese told reporters in Sydney.

"The fact is that the borders at the moment are closed, of course, through the Rafah crossing," he was quoted as saying.

So far, some 2,922 visas to fleeing Palestinians have been approved, of them, 1,300 have arrived "safely" in Australia, Department of Home Affairs figures showed.

Whereas, the data showed, 7,100 visas from Palestinian territories have been rejected.

Dutton on Sunday repeated calls for a visa ban until security vetting processes could be "guaranteed."

"We cannot tell who's who, unless thorough background checks are done," he said in an opinion piece published on Sunday.

Dutton's comments have invited criticism from Labor, the Greens, some crossbenchers, and Palestinian groups.

