CULTURE
2 MIN READ
French cinema icon Alain Delon dies at 88
The renowned French actor, known for his roles in Plein Soleil (1960), The Leopard (1963), and Le Samouraï (1967), has passed away, confirmed by his children.
French cinema icon Alain Delon dies at 88
72nd Cannes Film Festival - Honorary Palme d'Or to Alain Delon. / Photo: Reuters
August 18, 2024

Alain Delon, the legendary French actor whose performances helped define 20th-century cinema, has passed away at the age of 88.

His children confirmed his death in Delon's rural home in Douchy-Montcorbon, some 135 kilometres south of Paris, on Sunday, according to Euronews.

Born on November 8, 1935, in Sceaux, a suburb south of Paris, Delon captivated global audiences with iconic roles in films like Plein So leil (1960), The Leopard (1963), and Le Samourai (1967).

His striking looks and complex portrayals earned him international acclaim, often hailed as one of the most beautiful and enigmatic men in film history.

Despite his success in movies, Alain Delon's life was not always easy.

He had a difficult childhood and faced many challenges in his personal life. One of his most famous relationships was with actress Romy Schneider.

Their love story was well-known but ended in sadness, and her death in 1982 deeply affected Delon.

He also faced health challenges in his later years, including a stroke in 2019 and legal battles over his care.

Throughout his career, Delon received numerous accolades, including a Cesar Award and an honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes.

RelatedMatthew Perry's death exposes toxic celebrity-doctor relationship
SOURCE:AA
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us