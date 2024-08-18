WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel says its 'cautiously optimistic' on the Gaza hostage deal
Israeli attacks continue to hit civilian targets. At least 41 people were killed in the early hours of Saturday. Among the dead are 18 people from the same family in a bombing on a house, and an adjacent warehouse sheltering displaced people in central Gaza. On the other hand, thousands of anti-government protesters are back on the streets in Tel Aviv, last night. They're demanding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's resignation as well as a hostage deal. Netanyahu's office had earlier said that Israeli negotiators are cautiously optimistic about progress towards a deal Omar Rahman is a Fellow at Middle East Council on Global Affairs comments on this.
Omar H. Rahman X New York / Others
August 18, 2024
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us