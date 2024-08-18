August 18, 2024
TRT Arabi crew targeted in Israeli attack in Gaza
Israeli forces have attacked journalists in Gaza again, targeting a TRT Arabi crew on a field mission. They used live fire against their vehicle, despite it being marked as a press car. Correspondent Sami Barhoum was slightly injured. TRT teams have previously faced similar attacks by Israeli forces in the Gaza strip and the occupied West Bank, and East Jerusalem.
