Thai king endorses Paetongtarn Shinawatra as new PM

At the age of 37, Paetongtarn Shinawatra has become Thailand's youngest prime minister. She was formally appointed by the king on Sunday. Not only is she the youngest, but she is also the daughter of former leader Thaksin Shinawatra and the niece of another Thai prime minister, Yingluck Shinawatra. Rupert Stone has more,