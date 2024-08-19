WORLD
1 MIN READ
Explosion kills one, injures another in Tel Aviv
Police say the explosion happened as the victim, a man in his 50s, was driving his truck on Lod Street.
Explosion kills one, injures another in Tel Aviv
"All investigative avenues are being explored," a police spokesperson said. / Photo: AA
August 19, 2024

A man has been killed in an explosion in his vehicle in Israel's capital, Tel Aviv, police and medics said, while another was moderately injured.

Police said on Sunday that the blast occurred as the man was driving a truck on Lod Street in the city.

Magen David Adom medics said they found the body of a man in his 50s beside the burning truck.

The Times of Israelquoted police sources as saying that the motive was "likely criminal and not terror".

"All investigative avenues are being explored," a police spokesperson said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us