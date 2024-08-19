WORLD
2 MIN READ
Indian doctors refuse to end protests over colleague's rape and murder
The government has urged doctors to return to duty while it sets up a committee to suggest measures to improve protection for healthcare professionals.
Indian doctors refuse to end protests over colleague's rape and murder
Women activists say the incident has highlighted how women in India continue to suffer from sexual violence. / Photo: AA
August 19, 2024

Thousands of Indian junior doctors have refused to end protests over the rape and murder of a fellow medic, disrupting hospital services nearly a week since they launched a nationwide action demanding safer workplace and swift criminal action.

Doctors across the country have held protests and declined to see non-emergency patients following the killing of the 31-year-old medic, who police say was raped and murdered at a hospital in the eastern city of Kolkata where she was a trainee.

A police volunteer has been arrested and charged with the crime. Women activists say the incident has highlighted how women in India continue to suffer from sexual violence despite tougher laws brought in after the 2012 gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old student on a moving bus in New Delhi.

The government has urged doctors to return to duty while it sets up a committee to suggest measures to improve protection for healthcare professionals.

"Our indefinite cease-work and sit-in will continue till our demands are met," said Dr. Aniket Mahata, a spokesperson for protesting junior doctors at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the incident happened.

In solidarity with the doctors, thousands of supporters of West Bengal state's two biggest soccer clubs marched on the streets of Kolkata on Sunday evening with chants of "We want justice".

Groups representing junior doctors in neighbouring Odisha state, the capital New Delhi, and in the western state of Gujarat have also said their protests will continue.

RelatedAnother rape in India sparks new protests
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us