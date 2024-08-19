Blinken in Tel Aviv to push for Gaza truce after talks stalled

Is this the last chance for a truce in Gaza? Well the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken certainly thinks so. He'll hold meetings with Israeli leaders later today - as he desperately pushes for a ceasefire deal. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is being accused of intentionally delaying a agreement , and propelling his country towards a regional war. Hamas says it wants a US-led deal - but new demands are creating obstacles. Usman Ali-yu Uba has more.