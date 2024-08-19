Germany’s Choco Leibniz firm apologises for history of Nazi-era slave labour

Germany's Bahlsen biscuit empire, the firm behind Choco Leibniz, has apologised after details related to their history of Nazi-era forced labour emerged in a damning new report. Compiled by two historians, the report revealed that slave labour was used by Bahlsen firm from 1940 to 1945, longer than previously thought, and that the number of forced labourers was close to 800, more than the previous estimate of 200. The report was commissioned after Bahlsen biscuit heiress, Verena Bahlsen, was accused of downplaying the abuse in 2019, saying that the company “did nothing wrong”. After drawing backlash, she apologised and left the firm three years later.