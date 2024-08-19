August 19, 2024
Seven-year-old Palestinian girl disfigured in Israeli attack
Seven-year-old Sila and her family were sheltering in a school in Palestine's Gaza when it was targetted by an Israeli strike on July 27. Sila's forehead was disfigured and her retina detached. Confined to the enclave, her wounds are being treated with limited medical supplies.
