Human Rights Watch (HRW) has denounced last month's Israeli air strikes on Hudaida Port in western Yemen as a "possible war crime".

At least six civilians were killed and over 80 others injured on July 20 when Israeli warplanes struck more than two dozen oil storage tanks and two shipping cranes in the Yemeni port as well as a power plant in the province.

The attacks came one day after a Houthi drone strike killed one Israeli and injured four others in Tel Aviv.

"The attacks appeared to cause disproportionate harm to civilians and civilian objects," the New York-based rights group said on Monday.

"Serious violations of the laws of war committed willfully, that is deliberately or recklessly, are war crimes."

Niku Jafarnia, HRW researcher for Yemen and Bahrain, said the Israeli attacks on Hudaida "could have a lasting impact on millions of Yemenis in Houthi-controlled territories".

"Yemenis are already enduring widespread hunger after a decade-long conflict. These attacks will only exacerbate their suffering."

The Hudaida Port is critical for delivering food and other necessities to Yemen, through which about 70 percent of the country's commercial imports and 80 percent of its humanitarian assistance passes.

"The applicable laws of war prohibit deliberate, indiscriminate, or disproportionate attacks on civilians and civilian objects," HRW said.

"An attack not directed at a specific military objective is indiscriminate. An attack is disproportionate if the expected civilian loss is excessive compared to the anticipated military gain of the attack."

The rights group said governments that continue to provide arms to the Israeli government risk complicity in war crimes.

"The Israeli airstrikes on critical infrastructure in Hodeidah could have a profoundly devastating impact on many Yemeni lives over the longer term," Jafarnia said. "Both the Israelis and the Houthis should immediately halt all unlawful attacks affecting civilians and their lives."

Regional tensions have escalated due to Israel's brutal offensive on Gaza, which killed more than 40,130 people, mostly women and children, and injured 92,700 others since October 7 last year following a Hamas attack.