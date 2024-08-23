Last Sunday, I visited Ferikoy Antique Bazaar to rediscover the gift that it is. Nearly a decade ago, the late poet Mevlana Idris introduced me to this bazaar. After his passing, many friends shared that he had brought them here, too.

Even now, the timeless inspiration lingers in this vibrant Sunday haven. Tucked into the narrow alleys on top of the slope of Bomonti is this treasure trove, brimming with whispers of forgotten eras.

Since 2009, the bazaar – one of the largest in the city— is open every Sunday. It has enchanted locals and tourists alike with its eclectic array of antiques and rare finds.

While the bazaar picks up in the afternoon, the magic is best experienced early, around mid-morning, when the crowds are sparse and there is space to explore freely.

Here, every object—whether a weathered trinket or a coveted vintage collectible—holds a story, waiting for the right beam of light to unlock its hidden secrets.

As the day unfolds, and the bazaar glows in golden sunlight, highlighting the intricate embroidery of Ottoman textiles and the polished sheen of Italian murals.

Custodians of culture

Ferikoy is more than just a bazaar; it’s a living museum. The vendors, more like guardians of history than mere sellers, turn their stalls into miniature theatres where the past springs to life with nostalgic charm.

You may find yourself lingering over rich Uzbek silks, feeling as though you’ve wandered into an ancient caravanserai while the soft hum of a gramophone playing classical music transports you even further back in time.

Each stall is a stage where eras collide beautifully, drifting seamlessly from one moment in history to the next.

If you’re seeking a unique way to spend your Sunday morning in Istanbul, the Ferikoy Antique Bazaar is a sanctuary of nostalgia, history, and endless inspiration—one visit may turn you into a regular.

Asking what is available at Ferikoy seems redundant—the real question is: what isn’t? From seashells to Victorian jewellery, records to Ottoman trinkets, Ferikoy hosts a kaleidoscope of items that transports you to different eras.

Each second-hand item carries traces of its previous owners, making these bazaars a treasure trove of inspiration for artists and storytellers alike.

The antique dealer’s legacy

At the heart of the bazaar is a seasoned community of traders, among them third-generation antique dealer Murat Kaya. “My family has been in this trade for three generations. We’re likely the oldest and most established antique dealing family in Türkiye,” Kaya tells TRT World.

He emphasises the significance of the right piece finding the right buyer at the right moment.

Thanks to the expertise passed down through his family, Kaya has reached prominent collectors, some of whom have opened private museums with their collections.

His booth showcases an eclectic array of Turkish artifacts and European antiques, including rare Ottoman-era treasures.

“These pieces hold immense cultural value,” he says, highlighting the importance of consolidating Ottoman relics scattered abroad.

One such example is a rare tombak—a delicate mixture of gold and mercury—that he retrieved from a fair in France. “We brought it back to Türkiye, where it belongs.”

Aquanaut beneath the waves

One of the standout vendors at Ferikoy is Mehmet Kides, who has been selling seashells and marine-themed decorations for over 12 years.

“I started diving as a young man and decided to turn my passion into a business,” Kides explains.

His stall is a popular spot for collectors, offering rare seashells and other marine curiosities. Despite the challenges of sustainable collecting, Kides takes pride in sharing his love for the ocean with others.

Obsessed with Japanese porcelains

Muberra Turgutlu Akan, a business development manager by day and weekend antique collector, greets us with infectious laughter and positive energy.

For her, selling at Ferikoy isn’t about profit, but about passing on the energy of each item to new homes. Her booth showcases fine French and German porcelain, but her true passion lies in miniatures—she has two full cabinets of them at home. Her rarest find? A cherished French Limoges set.

Obsessed with the delicate, eggshell-thin quality of Japanese porcelain, she adds, “I have so much English Minton at home that I could easily host 100 guests.”

A New Yorker learns to bargain

Ferikoy isn’t just a bazaar—it’s a cultural exchange. For many foreign visitors, the bazaar offers an opportunity to practice Turkish and engage in the local experience of haggling.

Despite language barriers, Ferikoy’s bazaar is welcoming. “It’s a great place to practice Turkish. Bargaining is an art here,” says New Yorker Sarah Chekfa to TRT World.

"In New York, stores are curated—you know what to expect when you walk in. But here, it’s unexpected, and that’s the beauty of it," Chekfa adds, showing off a bracelet she bought at the bazaar.

Vinyl resurgence

Erkan Gizlenci, once known for his expertise in antiques, has fully embraced his true calling: music.

Growing up in a home filled with melodies, it wasn’t until the pandemic that he began his journey as a vinyl collector, sparked by the purchase of a record player.

His stall, now a haven for music lovers, boasts a curated selection of rare vinyl records, CDs, and even cassettes.

“Uncovering a rare vinyl feels like stumbling upon a hidden treasure,” he remarked. “There’s an authenticity to analogue sound that’s irreplaceable—richer, fuller, more alive.”

Music has also forged deeper connections for Erkan. Among the vinyl stalls, he’s formed lasting friendships with fellow collectors. “A mentor at the bazaar guided me through the nuances of vinyl collecting,” he reflected. “Now, I’m passing that wisdom to others, continuing the tradition.”

In search of lost time

The seller of Victorian-era relics isn’t just hawking antiques, she’s offering a portal to a time gone by.

Beneath the soft flicker of bazaar lights, her collection glows with a quiet yet striking sophistication, each piece is a testament to the grandeur of the past.

From ornate jewellery and delicate boxes to French serving trays and teapots from the 1900s, each item breathes life into Victorian tea rituals, British needlework, and opulent French dinners.

“These aren’t just antiques,” she says, her eyes reflecting the glory of the past. “They’re living fragments of history, preserving the grace and detail of a time long gone.”

Antique Masbaha

One standout stall at the bazaar is dedicated to intricately designed prayer masbaha, crafted from natural stones and exotic woods sourced from Egypt to Erzurum.

“We have a prayer masbaha shop in Kasımpasa. We sell them at auction and create designs from curious objects we gather at antique bazaars,” the owner of Tesbihci Adam tells TRT World.

Each bead tells a story, with origins as varied as the regions they come from. “It’s a tradition that transcends time, blending the old with the new and bringing these sacred symbols into modern hands.”

Last stop: Gozleme

On Sunday mornings, the explorers of Ferikoy Antique Bazaar walk through the warren of curiosities, only to find solace at their final stop: 'Auntie’s Homemade Gozleme' corner.

It is here that the warmth of traditional Turkish pastry offers a well-deserved respite from hours spent strolling for the quest for collectibles – bought and treasured.