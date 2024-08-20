President Joe Biden has delivered his valedictory address to the Democratic National Convention (DNC), as his decision to end his reelection bid released newfound energy within his party with Vice President Kamala Harris' elevation to the top of the ticket.

After 52 years rising to the pinnacle of influence within his party, Biden, 81, received a hero's welcome late on Monday for the act of stepping aside for Harris, weeks after many in his party were pressuring him to drop his bid for reelection.

One month after an unprecedented mid-campaign switch from Biden to Harris, the opening night of the convention in Chicago was designed as a handoff from the incumbent to his hand-picked successor — albeit four years before he intended for her to follow him.

A visibly emotional Biden was greeted by a more than four-minute-long ovation and chants of "Thank you Joe."

"America, I love you," he replied.

Democrats are looking to the weeklong event to give a graceful exit to the incumbent president and slingshot Harris toward a faceoff with Republican Donald Trump, whose comeback bid for the White House is viewed by Democrats as an existential threat.

Having taken over the ticket just one month ago, Harris and running mate Tim Walz must now win over a divided country that is viewing her more positively but still making up its mind about the election.

"Democracy has prevailed, democracy has delivered, and now democracy must be preserved," Biden said.

"Because of you, we've had the most extraordinary four years of progress ever, period," Biden declared. And then he interjected, "I say 'we,' I mean me and Kamala,'" sharing the credit for his most popular successes with the vice president who replaced him atop the ticket.

Harris' surprise appearance

Earlier, Harris made a surprise early appearance at the start of the convention.

"I want to kick us off by celebrating our incredible president Joe Biden," said Harris to cheers from the crowd as she took the stage.

Thousands of delegates gave the vice president a rapturous reception ahead of what is expected to be a farewell address by the 81-year-old Biden following his decision to quit the 2024 White House race.

"Joe, thank you for your historic leadership for your lifetime of service to our nation. We are forever grateful to you."

Harris will give her keynote speech at the culmination of the convention on Thursday.

Later on Monday, Biden will be facing the party that pushed him out of the race over concerns about his age, but is get ting a hero's welcome as Democrats thank him for stepping aside for Harris.

Biden insisted that he was at peace with his decision, despite reports that he is still angry at being forced out.

"I am," Biden told reporters when asked if he was ready to pass the torch to Harris, as he did a sound check at the convention center.

Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters

Protests against Israel's genocidal war on Gaza earlier shadowed the Democratic convention, with thousands of demonstrators marching through Chicago.

A group of protesters broke off from a larger march involving thousands of people and breached the metal barriers surrounding the United Center on the first day of the party gathering.

Police in blue helmets with shields and carrying black batons prevented them from getting to the inner cordon. One demonstrator clad in black was carried out by their arms and legs by several officers.

Activists have called for mass demonstrations throughout the week against the Biden administration's support for Israel's war on Gaza.

Biden's legacy

The day will undoubtedly bring mixed emotions for Biden.

But as he sees out the last months of his presidency, he will be all too aware that his legacy, — that will be remembered closely with his support to Tel Aviv's genocidal war on Gaza as protestors argue — hinges on whether Harris can beat the 78-year-old Trump — and that if she doesn't, many will blame him for clinging on so long.

Trump, meanwhile, has been sent into a tailspin by what he calls the "coup" by Democrats.

He tried to drag the attention back to himself with a rally in the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Monday in which he highlighted what he called Harris' "craziness" and said she "has no idea what the hell she's doing" on the economy.

While Democrats meet in Chicago, the Republican is crisscrossing the country, with rallies scheduled in Michigan, North Carolina and Arizona through the week.

In another attempt to shift attention from Harris, Republicans in the House of Representatives lodged a formal impeachment report against Biden.