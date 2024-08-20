WORLD
US, Philippines reach deal on  Afghan transit for visa processing
The State Department thanked the Philippines for its support and praised their long-standing cooperation following the deal.
The timeline for the program is still being discussed, the US embassy in Manila said. / Photo: AP
August 20, 2024

The US and the Philippines have reached a deal to allow "a limited number" of Afghans to transit to the Philippines while awaiting approval for US visas and resettlement, the State Department has said.

"The United States and the Philippines have reached an agreement on allowing a limited number of Afghan nationals to transit to the Philippines to complete their visa processing for Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) and resettlement to the United States," it said in a statement on Monday.

The timeline for the programme is still being discussed by the two governments, the US embassy in Manila added.

Under the deal, the applicants will stay at a facility operated by the US state department's Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts, an embassy spokesman told reporters.

Washington will support "necessary services" including food, housing, security, medical, and transport during their stay in the country, a Philippine foreign department statement added.

The State Department said the US appreciates its "long and positive" history of bilateral cooperation with the Philippines and thanks the Philippine government for supporting Afghan allies of the US.

