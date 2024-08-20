WORLD
1 MIN READ
Blinken says talks 'last chance' for Gaza truce
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv. Blinken has described the ongoing talks in the Middle East as potentially 'the last chance' to release hostages from Gaza, and secure a ceasefire. He also says Israel has accepted a proposal to bridge the differences holding up an agreement. Negotiators are preparing to meet in Cairo this week to further discuss the latest US-backed proposal. Leone Lakhani reports.
Blinken says talks 'last chance' for Gaza truce / Others
August 20, 2024
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us