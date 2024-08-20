US President Joe Biden has once again vowed to end the war in Gaza and secure the release of the Israeli hostages.

"I will keep working to bring hostages home, end the war in Gaza, and bring peace and security to the Middle East," Biden said on the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Monday.

While the US president spoke, thousands of pro-Palestinian protestors rallied outside the DNC venue.

"We are working around the clock…to prevent a wider war, to reunite hostages with their families, and surge humanitarian health and food assistance in Gaza. To end civilian suffering of the Palestinian people and to finally deliver a ceasefire and end this war," Biden said.

As the convention kicked off, thousands of pro-Palestine protestors gathered in Chicago to push for an end to US support for Israel's war on Gaza, where more than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel.

As delegates arrived at the convention centre, protesters marched through downtown Chicago, periodically raising slogans such as "Free, free Palestine” hours before Biden was set to address the convention.

"Those protesters out in the street, they have a point. A lot of innocent people are being killed on both sides," Biden said.

Biden and his administration have repeatedly emphasised their push for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has continued to approve substantial arms sales to Israel, including a recent $20 billion package. The controversial deal features fighter jets, air-to-air missiles, tank ammunition, tactical vehicles, and mortar cartridges.

Hamas begs to differ

Hamas senior official Osama Hamdan accused the US of buying time for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to continue its genocide in Gaza, stating that the Palestinian resistance group had already agreed to Biden's ceasefire proposal and the UN Security Council's decision.

The US is "merely buying time for Israel to continue its genocide," Hamdan told Al Jazeera after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed that Netanyahu assured him of support for a US proposal to bridge gaps on a Gaza ceasefire.

Hamdan said Netanyahu is refusing to stick to Biden's plan and is putting up obstacles.

"The Israelis have retreated from issues included in Biden’s proposal. Netanyahu’s talk about agreeing to an updated proposal indicates that the US administration has failed to convince him to accept the previous agreement," Hamdan said.

Hamdan reiterated Hamas' position on adhering to the ceasefire plan that was previously proposed by US President Joe Biden, adding Washington was buying time for the Netanyahu regime to continue its genocide in Gaza.