Typhoon Gaemi wreaks havoc in China, killing dozens
Local authorities are still working to restore power and road access amid widespread destruction after the deadly typhoon.
Drone view captures landslide aftermath in Zhoumensi, Zixing, Hunan province, China, following heavy rains from Typhoon Gaemi on July 31, 2024. / Photo: Reuters Archive
August 20, 2024

At least 50 people have died and 15 others have been missing in central China since late July after the region was hit by typhoon-induced heavy rain and flood.

According to local officials, Typhoon Gaemi severely hit the Zixing City in central China's Hunan province.

Flood and rain displaced 128,000 people, while 11,869 houses and buildings were damaged or collapsed, Xinhua News reported late Monday.

Heavy rain also damaged roads and power systems in hundreds of villages in the region as landslides were also reported in some areas.

However, the authorities restored the roads and electricity systems in the areas.

