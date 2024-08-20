WORLD
2 MIN READ
Frozen Russian assets to fund large-calibre ammunition for Ukraine
Czechia will use interest earned from frozen Russian assets in the EU to purchase the ammunition.
Frozen Russian assets to fund large-calibre ammunition for Ukraine
Czechia will use some of the interest earned on Russian assets frozen in the European Union to buy more large-calibre ammunition for Ukraine. / Photo: Reuters
August 20, 2024

Czechia will use some of the interest earned on Russian assets frozen in the EU to buy more large-calibre ammunition for Ukraine, the Czech Defence Ministry has said.

Western countries blocked about $300 billion worth of sovereign Russian assets after Russia launched its full-scale military campaign in Ukraine in February 2022.

EU countries are taking the interest earned on the assets -which include bonds and other securities bought by the Russian central bank - and putting it into an EU fund to aid Ukraine as it fights Russia.

EU governments agreed in June to use 1.4 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in profits generated by the assets to buy arms and pay for other kinds of support to Ukraine.

The Czech Defence Ministry said some of that money would be used for an effort it has been leading to buy artillery ammunition for Ukraine around the world, funded by Western partners.

In June, Ukraine received its first consignment under the initiative and deliveries continue every month, Czech officials have said.

"This is a unique opportunity quickly and effectively support Ukraine," a ministry statement said on Tuesday.

The Kremlin called the plan to use interest earned on frozen Russian assets to fund military aid to Ukraine "theft" and said it would take legal action against anyone involved in the decision.

RelatedBiden, Macron agree to seize profits of $280B in Russian assets for Ukraine
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us