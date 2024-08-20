The world's oldest living person, Spain's Maria Branyas Morera, who was born in the US and lived through two world wars, has died at the age of 117, her family said.

"Maria Branyas has left us. She died as she wished: in her sleep, peacefully and without pain," her family wrote Tuesday on her account on social network X.

"We will always remember her for her advice and her kindness," they said.

Branyas, who had lived for the last two decades in the Santa Maria del Tura nursing home in the town of Olot in northeastern Spain, had warned in a post that she felt "weak".

"The time is near. Don't cry, I don't like tears. And above all, don't suffer for me. Wherever I go, I will be happy," she added in the account which is run by her family.

Guinness World Records had officially acknowledged Branyas's status as the world's oldest person in January 2023 following the death of French nun Lucile Randon aged 118.

In the wake of Branyas's death, the oldest living person in the world is Japan's Tomiko Itooka, who was born on May 23, 1908 and is 116 years old, according to the US Gerontology Research Group.