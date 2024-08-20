August 20, 2024
TRT's new documentary 'Holy Redemption' exposes Israeli settler war
"This is a group of racist fascists who are willing to do anything to impose Jewish supremacy” TRT’s latest investigative documentary “Holy Redemption” exposes Israel’s colonial mindset and a well-coordinated agenda between state actors and armed Jewish gangs. Soon to be broadcast on TRT World
