Putin Arrives In Baku As Armenia Accused of Firing On Azerbaijani Border Positions
The last time Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Azerbaijan six years ago, the South Caucasus was a different place. Karabakh remained a frozen conflict, with Armenian troops still illegally occupying the area. This week, Putin visited a vastly different place, where war and sporadic clashes have become the norm. As he arrived in Baku on Sunday, Armenian troops reportedly opened fire on Azerbaijani positions in Kalbajar near their border. Russia, which recently pulled peacekeepers out of the region, said it wants to end this decades-long conflict. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Putin in Baku, where they discussed everything from security to energy and transport projects. The Russian president also reportedly invited Aliyev to the upcoming BRICS summit in Russia. Last month, Azerbaijan announced its interest in joining the bloc of emerging economies. But solving tensions with Armenia remains its top priority. Baku and Yerevan have been trying to negotiate a peace deal ever since Azerbaijan regained full control of Karabakh in September last year. Armenia has criticized Moscow for not intervening enough. Over the past year, Yerevan has been increasing its ties with the US and EU, which have included military drills and weapons shipments. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Gregory Simons Research Specialist Ivan Starodubtsev Political Analyst
August 20, 2024
