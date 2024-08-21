Gaza deal still elusive as Blinken wraps up Middle East trip

America’s top diplomat has ended his ninth Middle East tour on a rather low note. Antony Blinken met with several stakeholders and mediators who've been carving a path forward for Gaza. But for now, a ceasefire deal seems nowhere close. And while Blinken has managed to get the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, to agree on a bridging proposal, several thorny issues remain. Usman Aliyu Uba reports.