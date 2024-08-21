EU Warns Kosovo Against Opening the Bridge To Avoid Tensions in the North

The EU has warned Kosovo not to reopen a controversial bridge in the country's north, cautioning that it risks being isolated if it does. This comes after Prime Minister Albin Kurti announced plans to fully open the main bridge that separates the Serb-majority north from the ethnic Albanian south. His plans sparked protests as Serbs said they wouldn't feel safe if the bridge is reopened. It was supposed to be open to traffic in 2017 after an agreement in Brussels but, until now, it's only been open to pedestrians. The EU insists the issue should be revisited as part of Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, and any such move without coordination could lead to tensions.