A majority of Israelis think that the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr has not improved Israel’s security, a new survey found.

Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran on July 31 after he attended the swearing-in ceremony of Iran’s new president. While Hamas and Iran have accused Israel of carrying out the assassination, Israel has not confirmed or denied responsibility.

Shukr was also killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, a day earlier.

The poll conducted by the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) of Tel Aviv University found that 32 percent of Israeli respondents see that the assassinations of the two men have not improved Israel's security.

In comparison, 14 percent said the assassinations have "somewhat worsened" Israel’s security and 6 percent said it "greatly worsened."

The survey showed that 26 percent of respondents trust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, 17 percent trust his government, and 70 percent have confidence in the army.

Related Poll shows 66% of Israelis want Netanyahu to quit and not run again

Regional war risk

Regarding the chances of freeing Israelis held captive by Hamas after the assassinations, only 9 percent of respondents said the killings would “greatly improve the chances” and 15 percent said they would “somewhat improve the chances.”

Asking about whether they believe that Israel’s declared war goals in Gaza will be achieved, only 8.5 percent said they “will be achieved completely" against 32.5 percent who said "they will be achieved to a limited degree."

On whether Israel should attack Hezbollah, only 23 percent said Israel “should initiate limited military action” against the Lebanese group while 21 percent said it “should initiate wide-scale military action even at the risk of igniting a regional war."

Regional tensions have escalated since the Israeli assassination of the Hamas leader and Hezbollah commander, with both Iran and Hezbollah vowing to retaliate against Israel.

The escalation comes amid an ongoing Israeli offensive against Gaza which has killed more than 40,200 Palestinians and injured nearly 93,000 others following a Hamas blitz on October.