US Secretary of State departs Middle East without Israel-Hamas ceasefire

US Secretary of State US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has departed the Middle East for the ninth time since October 7, failing to arrange a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel. Since the start of its genocidal war on Palestine’s Gaza, Israel has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians and wounded more than 92,000. #Gaza #Israel #Blinken