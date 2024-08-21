August 21, 2024
Ultra-orthodox Jews protest against forced military conscription
As the assault on Gaza continues, so too, do fractures in Israeli society. With more and more Israeli soldiers suffering casualties, the need for more young men to serve is becoming even more pressing. And while the government has decreed that those exempt from service should now be called up, the reality is very different. Oubai Shahbandar reports from Occupied East Jerusalem.
