August 21, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Hezbollah confirms five of its members killed by Israeli forces
Rockets launched by Hezbollah caused fires in several communities in northern Israel on Wednesday, following an Israeli attack deep into Lebanon overnight. It was the second consecutive night Israel struck the Bekaa Valley, an area in eastern Lebanon about 100km from the Israeli-Lebanese border. Priyanka Navani reports from there.
Hezbollah confirms five of its members killed by Israeli forces / Others
Explore