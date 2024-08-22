August 22, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Tim Walz accepts Democratic Party VP nomination
On the third day of the Democratic Convention in Chicago, the star turn has been Kamala Harris’ running mate Tim Walz. After being officially confirmed as the party’s vice presidential nominee, Walz gave a rousing speech outlining his values and attacking the Republicans for distorting the meaning of freedom. From Chicago, our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports
Tim Walz accepts Democratic Party VP nomination / Others
Explore