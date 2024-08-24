August 24, 2024
Harris formally accepts Democratic presidential nomination
Kamala Harris has told Americans that they can move beyond the bitterness and divisions of the past by voting her into the White House. Harris accepted her nomination as the Democratic Party's presidential candidate, and promised to be a leader for everyone regardless of their political persuasion. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports from Chicago.
