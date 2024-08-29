Focal Point | Inside Rwanda: Unsafe Asylum

Focal Point travels to the East African country, Rwanda, which was at the center of the now dead UK asylum plan. Correspondent Grace Kuria Kanja speaks to some Sri Lankan asylum seekers who were sent there by Rishi Sunak’s government and have lived there for over a year. They say contrary to Rishi Sunak’s assurances, they are far from safe in the landlocked African country.