How Türkiye Is Looking to Transfer Technology and Know-How to the World's Least Developed Countries
Turkiye has repeatedly said that it is a shared responsibility to help the world's least developed countries, and that peace and security are directly linked to sustainable development. The country has carried out countless projects across several continents as part of its 'Istanbul Programme of Action' adopted at a UN conference in 2011. One avenue that has allowed Türkiye to collaborate with countries needing assistance, has been through the UN technology bank, which was established in Istanbul in 2018. The UN Technology Bank is dedicated to enhancing the contribution of science, technology and innovation for sustainable development in the world's 45 least-developed countries. Its office in Istanbul was formed to have these nations benefit from Turkish expertise and support in many fields. To achieve that, the UN has collaborated with Turkish institutions including the country's science and research agency, TUBITAK and TIKA, a government-run aid agency. But now Türkiye's private sector is getting involved in hopes of lending assistance and expertise to many parts of the world that have often been ignored by larger multinational companies. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guest: Deodat Maharaj
August 23, 2024
