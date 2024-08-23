August 23, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is ultra-fast fashion here to stay?
Ultra fast fashion companies sell cheap clothes in huge volumes, and make massive profits. And now Asia-based clothing giant SHEIN is trying to list its shares on the London stock exchange. But why are some European countries opposed to their business models? Guests: Nazia Naheed Husain Product Manager at the Institute of Sustainability Studies Safia Minney Founder of Fashion Declares and Author of Regenerative Fashion Andrew Leung Independent China Strategist
Is fast fashion here to stay? / TRT World
