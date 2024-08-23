August 23, 2024
At least 22 Palestinians killed in Israeli bombings on Friday
Israeli attacks killed more than a dozen Palestinians in Gaza on Friday as the army expanded its ground assault. In the air, Israeli warplanes have hit more than 30 targets in a day. The attacks and the ongoing evacuation orders come amid failed ceasefire talks and dire warnings of an outbreak of polio in the enclave. Craig Boswell reports
