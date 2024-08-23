WORLD
At least 22 Palestinians killed in Israeli bombings on Friday
Israeli attacks killed more than a dozen Palestinians in Gaza on Friday as the army expanded its ground assault. In the air, Israeli warplanes have hit more than 30 targets in a day. The attacks and the ongoing evacuation orders come amid failed ceasefire talks and dire warnings of an outbreak of polio in the enclave. Craig Boswell reports
At least 22 Palestinians killed in Israeli bombings on Friday
August 23, 2024
